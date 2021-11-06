Uttar Pradesh: FIR lodged against in-laws and wife over alleged celebration of Pakistan's victory against India in T20 World Cup

In another incident of India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, an FIR has been launched in the Rampur village of Uttar Pradesh after the in-laws and wife of a man celebrated Pakistan's win by allegedly bursting firecrackers and put a WhatsApp status of their celebration.

Reportedly, the complaint was made by the son-in-law against his wife and in-laws. He alleged that they had made fun of India’s defeat and shared it on social media.

At present, the police have started an investigation on the complaint of the husband.

Earlier this month, three Kashmiri engineering students were arrested and expelled from Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical College in Agra under similar circumstances.

The three students were booked after a BJP youth wing leader Gaurav Rajawat lodged a complaint against them for allegedly "shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing posts related to it on social media" after India's loss.

In another similar incident, a school teacher in Rajasthan was suspended and an FIR was also lodged after she allegedly celebrated Pakistan's victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup match and set a WhatsApp status about the same.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:44 PM IST