Uttar Pradesh emerges as 5th largest export giant in India; demand for rice, carpets, and sugar increased

Converting challenges into opportunities is his identity and in this regard, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his hard work and visionary leadership has done every possible thing to change the COVID-19 pandemic crisis into a good time.

Under the guidance of CM Yogi, many exporters of the state left no stone unturned to balance the economy of the state, and with their efforts, Uttar Pradesh was successful in maintaining the fifth position in the country in terms of exports.

Goods like rice, medicines, carpets, silk, fertilizers, sugar, toys, fish products, etc from the state have got a lot of orders from abroad. Taking swift action, the state government made efforts under its 'ease of doing business' to offer huge concessions to exporters, so that all the products can be easily shipped abroad.