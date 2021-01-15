From President Kovind to CM Yogi Adityanath - Who has donated for construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

In November 2019, a protracted legal battle came to an end with the Supreme Court paving the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Nearly a year later, on August 5, 2020 Prime Minister Modi took part in the bhoomi pujan for the upcoming temple.

Preparations for the construction of a grand temple are still underway. Fundraising campaigns are currently taking place in various states, and many political leaders, businessmen and others have donated generously.

Perhaps the most influential name in the list of donations is that of President Ram Nath Kovind. According to reports, he has donated a sum of Rs. 5 lakh for the construction of the temple.