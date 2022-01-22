e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announces alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha, Bharat Mukti Morcha

Upon being questioned whether this an alliance formed out of compulsion, Babu Singh Kushwaha said that it is not of compulsion. "We worked for Dalit, backward and minority community for a long time," he said.
ANI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced his alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.

"If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 Chief Ministers, one from OBC community and another from Dalit community. There would be 3 Deputy Chief Ministers including from Muslim community," he told a press conference.

Upon being questioned whether this an alliance formed out of compulsion, Babu Singh Kushwaha said that it is not of compulsion. "We worked for Dalit, backward and minority community for a long time," he said.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

ALSO READ

Thane: AIMIM members gives memorandum to authorities over Mumbra traffic and incomplete roads Thane: AIMIM members gives memorandum to authorities over Mumbra traffic and incomplete roads

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Advertisement