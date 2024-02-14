Uttar Pradesh: E-Rickshaw Driver Abused, Thrashed On Crowded Street In Baghpat, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral

Baghpat, February 14: An e-rickshaw driver was abused, humiliated and thrashed by a man in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, February 13. After a video of the incident went viral on X (formerly Twitter), police registered a case. The e-rickshaw driver was beaten up allegedly after his vehicle rammed into a car. The victim was crying and pleaded with folded hands, but the accused continued thrashing him.

The viral video showed a man slapping the driver of an e-rickshaw on a crowded street. It appears that the man's car was damaged allegedly after being hit by the e-rickshaw. Hence, the angry man was abusing and assaulting the driver. The video showed both the front of e-rickshaw and backside of the car damaged.

इस सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली बागपत पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। अभियुक्तों के विरूद्ध निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है। अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) February 13, 2024

Baghpat Police Lodges FIR

The video was widely circulated on social media after which the Baghpat police took cognizance of the incident. Reacting to the viral clip, the Bhagpat police's X handle posted: "In this regard, a case has been registered at Kotwali Baghpat police station. Preventive action has been taken against the accused."

The journalist who shared the video pointed out that the driver was beaten up in front of people, but no one dared to come forward and save him. "There was not a single brave person in the crowd who could muster the courage and save him," he wrote.