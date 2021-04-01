Uttar Pradesh: Double murder rocks Yogi Adityanath's hometown Gorakhpur

Lucknow: A double murder rocked Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Two unidentified miscreants sprayed a trader and his servant with bullets, killing them both on spot late Wednesday night.

In protest against the double murder, angry residents blocked the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway and pelted stones. Several vehicles were damaged in stone-pelting. The blockade was lifted after two hours following an assurance from senior police officers to arrest the assailants soon.

Shambhu Saran Maurya (35) was about to leave for home along with his servant Sanjay Pandey (32) after closing his electronic goods shop in Gagha area of Gorakhpur. Two masked men came on a bike and started shooting at them indiscriminately. They fled after pumping six bullets in their bodies.

The police rushed to the spot and took both the injured to the district hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered against unidentified assailants and efforts were on to crack the double murder case.

The news of double murder spread like wildfire in the area. Hundreds of villagers and relatives of the deceased gathered in the Gagha area and blocked the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway.

The Superintendent of Police A.K. Singh said that they are obtaining the CCTV footage installed at the deceased’s shop to get some clue about the unidentified assailants. “The motive behind the murder is still not clear as family members claimed that Maurya had no personal enmity with anyone. CCTV footage is being examined and few persons have been detained for interrogation," said the SP.