Uttar Pradesh: Atia Sabri, Muslim woman who led the Triple Talaq battle, to get maintenance

Lucknow: Atia Sabri, the woman who led the triple talaq battle in the Supreme Court, has kept the famous Shah Bano case alive, becoming the first divorced Muslim woman in India to get maintenance on the orders of a Saharanpur Family Court.

In his order on Atia’s petition, Justice Narendra Kumar IV of Saharanpur Family Court passed a historical order directing her husband to give Rs 7,000 each to Atia, her two minor daughters Sadia and Sana by 10th of every month without fail as maintenance.

Not only this, the court has also directed her husband to pay the above amount with effect from the date of filing the petition. Atia will now get an amount of Rs 13.44 lakh in addition to Rs 21,000 every month to raise her daughters and live comfortably after being given forcible divorce.