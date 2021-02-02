​Indore: Family court gives Rs 35K maintenance to woman in triple​ ​talaq case​, ​hubby also asked to give Rs 4L in six months​

Indore:

​The additional principal judge at the Family court, Indore, Pranesh Kumar Pran issued an order in ​a ​triple​ ​talaq case, ​ directing the accused to pay Rs 35,000 every month to the victim as well as to deposit Rs 4 lakh to the accused in six instalments. Advocate KP Maheshwari​ and ​advocate Prateek Maheshwari​ represented the victim.​ The court has asked Zishan to appear in court on April 20. The hearings were held via video-conferencing as Zishan is in the US.

Advocate Prateek Maheshwari said that Alia Khan (name changed) is the victim in the case. The accused is Zishan Faisal Khan.

He said that Alia lodged a complaint in Lasudiya ​p​olice ​s​tation in which she complained of talaq-e-biddat. Police registered a case under the relevant sections of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, dowry harassment, assault, threatening, and sections of Information Technology Act.

Incident Timeline

August 2018: Got Married

Alia and Zishan had ​n​ikah in August 2018. A few weeks after the ​n​ikah, Zishan went to ​USA leaving Alia in Indore. Alia ​ was unable to go to ​USA ​because she did not have visa.

Dowry demand after 10 days of nikah

Advocate Maheshwari said that Zishan used ​to abuse Alia ​and her in-laws also used to ill-treat her. She alleged that after ten days of her marriage the accused and his family members ​ started demand​ing​ an Audi car worth Rs 50 lakh in dowry from Alia. Her mother-in-law also ​took away Alia's jewellery which she got from her parents​, and kept ​it in her own bank locker.

Parents tried to send Alia ​to USA

Alia's parents somehow ​got her visa for America and tried to send her there. However, when Zishan came to know about this he threatened Alia. He stopped her at Indore ​a​irport ​by calling her over phone ​and prevented her from boarding the plane. Alia and her family members complain to the police after which Zishan came to Indore, settled the case, and decided to take her with him.

December 2018: Alia went to ​USA

Advocate Maheshwari said that while going to California, Zishan did not talk to Alia a bit.

Zishan extramarital affairs revealed​

One day while Zishan was taking ​a ​bath, a ​woman called on Zishan's phone ​and ​Alia​ received it​. Alia had an argument with the woman over phone after which that woman came to Zishan's home and then his extramarital affair got revealed to Alia.

Alia came back to Indore​

After knowing about Zishan's extramarital affair Alia came back to her paternal home. ​In June 2019, Zishan came to India and went to Alia's house where he had an argument with her and pronounced triple talaq. Subsequently, Alia lodged a complaint against Zishan in court.​