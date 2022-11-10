Mainpuri Bypolls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav fields wife Dimple from prestigious seat after father Mulayam's death

Akhilesh yadav and his wife Dimple | Twitter

In a major development ahead of the bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav is being fielded as the Samajwadi party (SP) candidate from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

The party made an official announcement with a notification that said Akhilesh Yadav's wife and late Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law will fill in the seat which was vacated after SP supremo's death.

According to a report, Mainpuri is a strong SP stronghold and with Dimple contesting the polls, it is clarified that the constituency remains one of the most important agenda for party.

According to reports, the parliamentary contest will be held on December 5 along with five assembly constituencies across many states and the results will be out on December 8 alongside the result of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Seat vacated after Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

SP supremo died last month after a prolonged illness was incumbent representative of the family seat which he won amid what was labelled as Modi Wave 2.0.

He got 5.2 lakh votes, reportedly, against 4.3 lakh votes BJP's candidate received.