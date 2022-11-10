e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMainpuri Bypolls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav fields wife Dimple from prestigious seat after father Mulayam's death

Mainpuri Bypolls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav fields wife Dimple from prestigious seat after father Mulayam's death

The party made an official announcement with a notification that said Akhilesh Yadav's wife and late Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law will fill in the seat which was vacated after SP supremo's death.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Akhilesh yadav and his wife Dimple | Twitter
Follow us on

In a major development ahead of the bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav is being fielded as the Samajwadi party (SP) candidate from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

The party made an official announcement with a notification that said Akhilesh Yadav's wife and late Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law will fill in the seat which was vacated after SP supremo's death.

According to a report, Mainpuri is a strong SP stronghold and with Dimple contesting the polls, it is clarified that the constituency remains one of the most important agenda for party.

According to reports, the parliamentary contest will be held on December 5 along with five assembly constituencies across many states and the results will be out on December 8 alongside the result of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Seat vacated after Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

SP supremo died last month after a prolonged illness was incumbent representative of the family seat which he won amid what was labelled as Modi Wave 2.0.

He got 5.2 lakh votes, reportedly, against 4.3 lakh votes BJP's candidate received.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhima Koregaon case: SC permits house arrest request of Gautam Navalakha

Bhima Koregaon case: SC permits house arrest request of Gautam Navalakha

GST fraud of Rs 55,575 cr detected in last 2 years, over 22,300 fake GST identification numbers...

GST fraud of Rs 55,575 cr detected in last 2 years, over 22,300 fake GST identification numbers...

Caught on CCTV: Rape accused tries to run over security guard at Noida society in sector 120

Caught on CCTV: Rape accused tries to run over security guard at Noida society in sector 120

Mainpuri Bypolls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav fields wife Dimple from prestigious seat after father...

Mainpuri Bypolls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav fields wife Dimple from prestigious seat after father...

Nine Indians killed in a fire in Maldives' capital city

Nine Indians killed in a fire in Maldives' capital city