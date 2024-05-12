Uttar Pradesh: Depressed 61-Yr-Old Retired Postal Employee Shoots Himself With Licensed Double-Barrel Gun In Lucknow

Lucknow: A retired clerk from the government's postal department allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed double-barrel gun in a park in the Rajajipuram locality here. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Police Starts Investigation

The residents informed the police and family members after they heard the gunshot and saw him lying in a pool of blood. The police took possession of the gun and started an investigation.

The man, identified as Lakshmi Narayan Trivedi, 61, had retired from the post of clerk in the Indian postal department six months ago. His son Shiva said that he had been suffering from depression for the last few months.

Official Statement From The Police

“Due to depression, Laxmi Narayan Trivedi had a fight with his wife Rekha and their son Shiva on Friday night. During the fight, Trivedi beat up his wife and son. Angry over this, Rekha went to her parental home in Alambagh in Lucknow and Shiva went to his acquaintance’s house in the colony. At night, Trivedi was alone at home and took the licensed double-barrel gun kept in the room, went to the park in front of the house late on Saturday night, and committed suicide by shooting himself in the head,” the police said.

He was rushed to Rani Laxmibai government hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. ADCP West Zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava said that the police had sent the body for autopsy and started the investigation of the case.