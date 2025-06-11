Uttar Pradesh: Congress Chief Ajay Rai Accuses BJP Of Temple Prasad Scams, Urges PM Modi To Focus On Present Rather Than 2047

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai | X @ANI

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Congress President, Ajay Rai, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that while the party looks forward to development in 2047, they should focus on today instead.

"They (BJP) talk about 2047, but you (BJP) have to talk about today. Today, people do not have jobs, and all businesses have closed down," the UP Congress president told ANI.

#WATCH | Varanasi: UP Congress President Ajay Rai says, "They (BJP) talk about 2047, but you (BJP) have to talk about today. Today, people do not have jobs, and all businesses have closed down... Gujarat's company works in Ayodhya, too. There has been a scam in prasads too.… pic.twitter.com/NQ7zvrrni0 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

He also criticised the Prime Minister for various scams, particularly highlighting the scams in temple's prasad, claiming that adulterated prasad has come from Gujarat, the state where Modi was Chief Minister.

"Gujarat's company works in Ayodhya, too. There has been a scam in prasads too. Prasads are also coming from Gujarat." Rai also said that people of Varanasi should be getting jobs too, as they have voted for PM Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that India has seen transformative growth in sectors like infrastructure, space, and medical sciences, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lifting 25 crore people out of poverty while advancing the vision of 'Integral Humanism' for a developed nation.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "Over the past decade, India has witnessed a transformative shift across various sectors -- from infrastructure development to advancements in space and medical sciences. Nearly 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On the completion of 11 years of the Modi government, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Over the past decade, India has witnessed a transformative shift across various sectors — from infrastructure development to advancements in space… pic.twitter.com/YgXeIsi7Zb — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

To commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, the Narendra Modi App or NaMo App has launched the 'Jan Man Survey.'

The survey quickly gained significant traction, with over 5 lakh responses from citizens across India in a single day. This unique survey is designed to engage people actively in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives. Announced by Prime Minister Modi through X, the Jan Man Survey allows people to share their feedback and opinions with the government directly.

