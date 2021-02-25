Uttar Pradesh: CJM Court orders FIR against DCP, policemen involved in shooter Girdhari encounter

Lucknow: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court Lucknow passed an order on Thursday directing the Hazratganj Police to lodge an FIR against police officials involved in the encounter of a history-sheeter Girdhari alias Kanhaiya Vishwakarma on February 15.

The CJM Court ordered for lodging an FIR against Deputy Commissioner of Police East Sanjeev Suman, Inspector Chandrasekhar Singh and other police officers and men involved in the encounter of Girdhari.

Girdhari, who was the main shooter in Ajit Singh murder case, was gunned down by the Lucknow police on February 15 in an encounter when he tried to escape from the police custody after snatching pistol of a Sub-Inspector. Two SIs were injured in the ensuing gun-battle.

Girdhari was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 11 and was brought to Lucknow on February 13 for interrogation. He along with four other shooters had sprayed another history sheeter Ajit Singh with bullets on January 6 in Lucknow. He was carrying a reward of Rs One lakh.