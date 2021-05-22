India

Updated on

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath starts community kitchen service across districts

By FPJ Web Desk

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
ANI

Etawah, May 22: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday started community kitchen service across districts in Uttar Pradesh. The service was started so that every needy person - drivers, street vendors or relatives of a patient - can get meals two times a day. Patients in government hospitals are already being provided free treatment and food, informed the CM while addressing the media in Etawah.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in