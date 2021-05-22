Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath starts community kitchen service across districts

Etawah, May 22: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Saturday started community kitchen service across districts in Uttar Pradesh. The service was started so that every needy person - drivers, street vendors or relatives of a patient - can get meals two times a day. Patients in government hospitals are already being provided free treatment and food, informed the CM while addressing the media in Etawah.
