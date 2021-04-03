Uttar Pradesh: Busy on mobile, nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine twice

Lucknow: Busy on mobile, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) administered Covid-19 jab twice to a woman in sheer medical negligence at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Akbarpur area of Kanpur dehat.
Taking serious cognizance of the medical negligence during vaccination drive, the District Magistrate Kanpur Dehat J.P. Singh has directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to submit a detailed report on the goof up. The ANM, identified as Archana, has been put off duty from the vaccination drive.
The incident was reported from Marhauli PHC where a 50-year-old lady Kamlesh Kumari went to get first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The ANM Archana, who was talking to someone on mobile, gave her the jab. While she was under observation, the ANM shot the vaccine again at Kumari while talking on mobile.
When the lady complained to the PHC staff and showed the swelling on her arms, they realized the goof-up and placed Kumari under observation for two hours. Fortunately, she did not show any symptoms of any side-effects or reaction of being administered the vaccine twice.
After the incident, the DM has ordered a probe by the CMO and put a ban on use of mobile phones on all vaccination centres by health workers and other staff.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)