Uttar Pradesh: Busy on mobile, nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine twice

Lucknow: Busy on mobile, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) administered Covid-19 jab twice to a woman in sheer medical negligence at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Akbarpur area of Kanpur dehat.

Taking serious cognizance of the medical negligence during vaccination drive, the District Magistrate Kanpur Dehat J.P. Singh has directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to submit a detailed report on the goof up. The ANM, identified as Archana, has been put off duty from the vaccination drive.

The incident was reported from Marhauli PHC where a 50-year-old lady Kamlesh Kumari went to get first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The ANM Archana, who was talking to someone on mobile, gave her the jab. While she was under observation, the ANM shot the vaccine again at Kumari while talking on mobile.