Uttar Pradesh: BJP's Working Committee Meeting Fails To Address Key Issues, Focuses On Deflecting Blame; VIDEO | X

Lucknow: Expectations were high that the recent state working committee meeting would conduct a thorough analysis of the reasons behind the BJP's defeat in the state during the Lok Sabha elections. It was anticipated that the party would openly discuss the factors that led to its decline from the top position to the second in the state, at least in the context of the Lok Sabha elections. Honest discussions were expected on why the BJP did not achieve the desired results in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was supposed to discuss the conclusions drawn from various reports on the defeat and formulate a concrete action plan for the future. This plan was expected to rekindle the aspirations of party workers to restore the BJP's mass base to its 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022 levels.

#WATCH | Lucknow: In the meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee, CM Yogi Adityanath says, "During the Samajwadi Party government, there was a discussion about the medical college of Kannauj. The medical college of Kannauj was named after Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.… pic.twitter.com/8GxVleDh7s — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2024

However, the party's working committee meeting appeared to avoid these critical questions. Instead, there seemed to be an attempt to obscure the defeat with a complex web of statistics. The same old call for workers to engage with the public was reiterated, alongside the usual praise of achievements.

Given that it was a one-day meeting with a long list of speakers and guests, it was unrealistic to expect an in-depth discussion. From the opening to the passing of the political resolution and the closing ceremonies, the same narrative was repeated, echoing what BJP leaders and political analysts had been saying since the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

The party attributed its lack of success to the opposition's false propaganda about changing the constitution, ending reservations, and depositing 8000 rupees into women's accounts. The meeting did not discuss the actual factors that harmed the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

No discussion took place on what actions were taken against leaders who made statements about changing the constitution after winning 400 seats. There was no contemplation on why the BJP did not receive votes in areas of several key leaders.

The meeting also avoided addressing why the core voter base from extremely backward castes seemed to drift away from the BJP. Rather than introspecting on these issues, the leadership focused on justifying their stance and warning about the supposed dangers posed to Hindu society by the success of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

The primary emphasis was that committee members should not return from Lucknow lamenting the loss but should instead highlight the achievement of forming a BJP government for the third consecutive term in the country. They were urged to instill enthusiasm among workers and explain to the public how the BJP government had averted a significant threat to Hindu society.

Instead of discussing what needs to be done to regain the BJP's lost support base or how the leadership plans to deal with internal betrayers, the meeting prioritized refuting the political strategies of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.