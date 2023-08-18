Uttar Pradesh: BJP To Send 100 UP Legislators For Assessing Ground Situation In MP | File/ Representational Image

Lucknow: Following the release of its initial list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opted to dispatch 100 legislators from Uttar Pradesh to evaluate the on-ground scenario. These UP BJP legislators are slated to spend over a week in the assigned assembly constituencies, engaging with voters and gauging public sentiment.

The BJP has tasked these legislators with conducting comprehensive poll surveys within their respective allocated assembly segments. Before embarking on the surveys, the UP BJP legislators will undergo training sessions in Bhopal. The team of legislators from Uttar Pradesh departed for Bhopal on Friday, with the training program scheduled to commence on Saturday.

Presence of BJP's Shiv Prakash During Bhopal Training

Shiv Prakash, the national co-general secretary of the BJP's organization, will be present during the training sessions in Bhopal. Subsequent to the training, the legislators will disperse to various assembly segments where they will reside for a week.

During their stay, the UP BJP legislators will evaluate the party's standing and the potential candidates for the upcoming polls. The survey activities are slated to commence on August 20.

Legislators Instructed to Engage and Persuade Citizens

As per a senior BJP leader, the legislators have received instructions to engage with and persuade as many individuals as possible within their designated assembly segments, advocating for the party's cause. The legislators will subsequently submit their findings to the central leadership of the BJP. They will carry out their activities discreetly and have been advised against seeking assistance from local leadership in Madhya Pradesh. BJP officials stated that the survey outcomes will facilitate the identification of suitable candidates for the upcoming MP assembly polls.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)