Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Alka Rai arrested in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Mau: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested BJP leader Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai on Tuesday in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case.

Police registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others in the case for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.

The two accused -- Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai-- were taken to Barabanki from Mau by police.

The case is related to providing an ambulance facility by Rai to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab.

Notably, Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:57 PM IST