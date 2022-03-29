Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Alka Rai arrested in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Mau: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested BJP leader Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai on Tuesday in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case.
Police registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others in the case for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.
The two accused -- Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai-- were taken to Barabanki from Mau by police.
The case is related to providing an ambulance facility by Rai to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab.
Notably, Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.
