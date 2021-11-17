Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate over 4 crore people against COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday became the first state in India to fully vaccinate more than four crore of its population against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated this achievement to the efficient guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the hard work of all health care workers and all the citizens who got vaccinated.

"Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide complete protection cover with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than four crore citizens. This achievement can be dedicated to the efficient guidance of the Prime Minister, the hard work of all health workers and all the citizens who got vaccinated," he tweeted in Hindi.

According to the data available on the CoWIN dashboard at 6 pm on Wednesday, a total of 14,38,60,907 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Uttar Pradesh. 10,34,19,055 people have received the first dose, while 4,04,41,852 have been inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

This feat has been made possible due to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and "Whole of Government Approach", people's faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign which has seen a tremendous response from various parts of the country, Mandaviya said.

"In a significant achievement to the nationwide vaccination coverage for the country, for the first time the number of fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed those who have been administered only a single dose of vaccine," the minister said in a statement.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am.

This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered as second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477), the minister said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:22 PM IST