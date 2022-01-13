Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Setback to BJP’s social engineering with exodus of backward ministers and legislators

Lucknow: For ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, things are not moving in right direction. Ahead of assembly polls, backward ministers and legislators continue to desert BJP to join Samajwadi Party.

On Thursday, another influential backward leader and minister Dharam Singh Saini left the party and announced to join SP. Three legislators and few other leaders of backward community have also followed the same path and decided to join hands with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Earlier, two cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan had also resigned from BJP along with few legislators. Till date, 11 sitting legislators and three minister have severed ties from BJP to join SP.

The mass exodus of OBC leaders has caused a serious dent to the social engineering of BJP through which it managed to make big wins in 2014, 2019 parliamentary and 2017 assembly polls in UP. Levelling allegations on SP of working for Yadav community only, BJP had managed to get support of other backward communities in UP in previous elections. The consolidation of non-Yadav OBC votes had played a big role in the bumper victory of BJP in UP elections in 2014, 2019 and 2017 assembly polls.

All the ministers and legislators resigning from BJP in the recent past have been levelling the allegation of ignoring the interest of OBCs. These leaders have claimed that despite repeated requests the BJP top bosses did not pay attention to the genuine problems of reservation, atrocities and unemployment issues of OBCs.

On Thursday while resigning, BJP legislator Vinay Shakya from Bidhuna, Aauraiyya and Mukesh Verma from Shikohabad, Ferozabad district, cited the above given reasons and said that there is no point in continuing with a party that cares two hoot to the issues related to backwards.

Among those who have left BJP this week are legislators Bhagwati Prasad Sagar, Vinay Shakya, Roshanlal Verma, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Mukesh Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, Radha Krishna Sharma, Bala Prasad Awasthi. Legislators Madhuri Verma, Rakesh Rathore and Jai Chaubey had left BJP last month to join SP.

According to SP leaders, more OBC legislators from BJP might leave party in days to come and join Akhilesh Yadav. They said that backward communities have been aligning behind Akhilesh Yadav now and are no longer with BJP.

Resentment Brewing Among Brahmins Also ----

Besides OBC, the Brahmin community too has been showing its annoyance with BJP with its leaders leaving party on regular interval. On Thursday, prominent Brahmin leader and legislator from Lakhimpur district, Bala Prasad Awasthi resigned from BJP alleging atrocities on community. He said that Brahmins are not comfortable with BJP in UP and so are the farmers. He said that now Brahmins are looking at Akhilesh Yadav with hope and support him in coming elections. Earlier this week, BJP legislator from Bareilly RK Sharma had joined SP. Last month, legislator Jai Choubey had resigned from BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav camp.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:57 PM IST