Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022: In first list of 29 candidates Akhilesh Yadav gives 19 to RLD keeps 10 for Samajwadi Party; check here

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has released the first list of 29 candidates on Thursday.

The SP office has released the list of candidates on the seats where elections would be held in the first phase in western UP. In the first phase, elections would be held on 58 assembly segments of nine districts in West UP. While alliance has declared the name of 29 out of 58 seats, the remaining would be announced next week. In the list of 29 candidates, RLD has been given 19 seats while 10 to SP. Samajwadi Party candidates include Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad, Aslam Chaudhury from Dhaulana, Salman Shahid from Kol, Aligarh, Jafar Alam from Aligarh, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal Muzaffarnagar, Shahid Hasan from Kairana, Shahid Manzoor from Kithore, Rafiq Ansari from Meerut, Kunwar Singh Agra Cantt and Madhusudan Sharma from Bah.

Among RLD candidates Gajraj Singh, Hapur, Awtar Singh Bhadana, Jewar, Sudesh Sharma, Modinagar, Haji Yunus, Bulandshaher, Dilnawaj, Sayana, Prasann Chaudhury from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purkazi, Munshiram from Nahtaur, Bhagwati Prasad from Khair, Ahmad Hamee, Baghpat, Tejpal from Chatta, Babita Singh from Baldeo, Brijesh Chahar from Fathehpur Sikri, Pradeep Chaudhury from Sadabad, Madan Bhaiyya from Loni, and Routan Singh from Khairagarh.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:50 PM IST