Uttar Pradesh: As COVID-19 cases dip, govt lifts night curfew

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lift the coronavirus-induced night curfew as the state witnesses a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew hours in the state was between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am, which was relaxed by an hour from February 13.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the decision to end night curfew was taken following the decline in COVID-19 cases.

Covid cases have fallen across the country in the last few days rapidly. This morning, India registered a 14 per cent drop in daily cases as it reported 22,270 cases.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now.

With inputs from PTI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST