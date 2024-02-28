Uttar Pradesh: Altercation Claims Three Lives & Injures 1 In Fulat Village Clash Over Love Marriage

Delhi: 3 stabbed to death in 2 separate incidents; 2 of them in fight over Instagram followers | Representative

Muzaffarnagar: Three youths were killed and one other suffered injuries following an altercation between two groups over a love marriage here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Fulat village on Tuesday, police said, adding that the warring groups belonged to the same caste.

Ankit (25) and Rohit (29) died in the clash, while Harimohan (48) and Rahul (27) were hospitalised with serious injuries, they said.

Rohit also succumbed during treatment.

Ankit had married Harimohan's daughter against the wishes of her family. On Tuesday, a confrontation between Ankit and Harimohan turned violent, and firearms were used resulting in the deaths and injuries, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters that a case was registered against Raju, Monu, and Govardhan.

The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the SSP added.