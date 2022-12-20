Uttar Pradesh: Agra municipal body slapped house tax recovery notice on Taj Mahal, warns attachment

The Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh | File

Lucknow: The Agra Municipal Corporation has slapped Tajmahal, one of the seven wonders of world with recovery notice for house & water tax. In the recovery notice, the municipal body has warned for the attachment of property if the due taxes are not being paid.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which looks after the upkeep of Tajmahal, has been given 15 days’ time to pay taxes. However, the ASI has said that the notice is being issued flouting norms as no tax whether house or water can be levied on the national heritage buildings.

As per the notice served by the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC), Tajmahal custodian has been asked to pay Rs 1.9 lakh as water tax and Rs 1.47 lakh of house tax. In the notice, it has been stated that if the amount were not being deposited in 15 days the property would be attached.

The notice consists of house tax till March this year and interest on it till date. Besides Taj a similar notice, regarding house tax has been sent to Etmaddudaula building which also is under the conservation of ASI.

Meanwhile the officials of urban development of UP said that such notices are being sent by municipal bodies across the state on the basis of Geographic Information System (GIS) survey.

This notice is part of the GIS survey and it include government as well as religious buildings also. The UP government has assigned a private company the task to conduct GIS survey across the state. Officials said that prescribed rules and rebates would be applicable at the time of tax recovery.

It may be mentioned that the Tajmahal was included in the list of national heritage buildings during British rule in 1920. As per the rules and laws, no house tax or water tax could be levied on such buildings.

The ASI officials said that water is being consumed in Taj premises only to maintain greenery and not for private purposes. Hence, there should be no water tax recovery from Tajmahal premises.