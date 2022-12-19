e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Ex-serviceman hammers daughter-in-law's mother to death, mistakenly shoots wife; arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-serviceman hammers daughter-in-law's mother to death, mistakenly shoots wife; arrested

The daughter-in law also sustained serious head injuries while trying to save her mother and has been hospitalised.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Ex-serviceman hammers daughter-in-law's mother to death, mistakenly shoots wife; arrested |
Follow us on

Farrukhabad: An ex-serviceman allegedly killed two women, including his wife, and seriously injured his daughter-in-law in the Fatehgarh Kotwali area here on Monday, police said.

Ex-serviceman Vijay Shankar's son Madhav, who works in the Army, had married to Kajal (22) on February 4 this year. After a few days of marriage, Kajal filed a dowry harassment case against the in-laws and was since then living with her parents, police said.

On Monday, Kajal came to her in-laws' house, along with her mother Sarita (53), in Shivaji Colony to pick certain things. During this, she and her mother had a dispute with Vijay Shankar, who in a fit of rage opened fire and a bullet hit his wife Satyavati (60), resulting in her on the spot death, they said.

Hammered daughter-in-law's mother to death

Shankar then attacked Kajal's mother Sarita with a hammer and killed her as well, police said, adding Kajal also sustained serious head injuries while trying to save her mother and has been hospitalised.

The ex-serviceman was arrested, they said, adding the bodies were sent for post mortem.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

Read Also
Hyderabad Crime: Man stabbed to death at office of corporator from Owaisi's Party AIMIM in Lalitha...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-serviceman hammers daughter-in-law's mother to death, mistakenly shoots wife;...

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-serviceman hammers daughter-in-law's mother to death, mistakenly shoots wife;...

Bengaluru man books maid service online, rapes and locks her up

Bengaluru man books maid service online, rapes and locks her up

Former bank recovery agent gets 6-month jail for demanding bribe

Former bank recovery agent gets 6-month jail for demanding bribe

Delhi: 8-pass guy poses as an IPS officer, cheats several women

Delhi: 8-pass guy poses as an IPS officer, cheats several women

Young man undergoes robot-assisted surgery to remove large tumour from side of throat in Delhi

Young man undergoes robot-assisted surgery to remove large tumour from side of throat in Delhi