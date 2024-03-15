 Uttar Pradesh: 4 Minors Disappear From School In Auraiya To Eat Chowmein 150 Km Away In Firozabad
The reason for the disappearance of the four minors left the families stunned.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Four minor students from Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh went missing from their school on March 6. These four minors left on an unplanned journey to eat chowmein 150 km away in Firozabad, this disappearance left families and school authorities in Auraiya worried for them, reported news platform Aaj Tak.

The students, identified were Shankar, Arun, Hrithik, and Abhishek, all around 11 years old and studying in class 5 all went missing after school hours. Panicked parents frantically started searching for their and later reported to the police.

It was only on the following day, March 7, that the children returned home safely, giving a sigh of relief to their respective worried family members and the local authorities, reported Aaj Tak

The Execution For Trip To Firozabad

Apparently, one of the minor Arun planned the whole trip with his other three friends. Arun had visited his aunt's place in Firozabad where he had enjoyed a plate of chowmein. He explained his experience of the delicious chowmiein in Firozabad and convinced his friends to join him to savour the chowmein in Firozabad. The group agreed and started financing themselves by saving money for the trip by selling potatoes and a bat-ball set and collected about ₹500.

The Trip To Firozabad

On March 6, the minors executed their plan by taking a truck from outside the school to travel the approximately 150 kilometers to Firozabad. Upon reaching their destination, they enjoyed their favorite chow mein along with biscuits and namkeen, enjoying the trip before deciding to head back home.

The Home-Coming

While returning to their home, the group realised that they were out of money. Determined four minor boarded in a bus and explained the bus conductor of their situation and requested to alert the authorities. When the bus reached Auraiya toll plaza, the police officials present there took hold of the minors returning them back to their respective families.

