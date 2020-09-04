Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old raped, killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, third incident in 20 days

In a shocking case in Uttar Prdaesh, a three-year-old girl was found dead in a sugarcane field in Matehiya, Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday morning. According to the police, the toddler was raped and strangled. This is the third rape and murder case in the district in the last 20 days.

The three-year-old was reportedly missing since Wednesday. The deceased's father had approached the police alleging a resident of the same village having kidnapped the minor girl in an old rivalry a day earlier and since then she had not returned home.

After an intensive search, the child's body was found lying barely 500 meters away from the house in a sugarcane field.

Satyendra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the police will take strict action against those who are found guilty. The police have reportedly formed four teams to look for the accused.