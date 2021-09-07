Uttar Pradesh 2022 Assembly Polls: Nishad Party to contest elections in alliance with BJP

Ahead of the much anticipated Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which is scheduled to take place in 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party which currently has the government in the state will be sharing an alliance with the Nishad Party for the elections. Today, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad announced that his party will be contesting the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the BJP.

Expressing confidence about the election, Mr Nishad said that his party will win and form a government with BJP.

According to a report, Nishad held talks with Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP Organization General Secretary BL Santosh in Delhi today on seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections and poll strategy.

Few days ago, Sanjay Nishad had said, that the Nishad community had influence in over 160 seats and his party had demanded 70 seats from the BJP. He also claimed that only the party contesting the 2022 Assembly elections in alliance with Nishad Party would be able to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Nishad’s son Pravin Nishad is a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar constituency.

Nishad Party will contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with BJP. We will win and form the government with BJP: Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad pic.twitter.com/34wbbd06FG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Further he also clarified that his party can form allies with Bhaujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party and said, “The Nishad community can never trust both these parties as they practiced double standards and instead of attacking the BJP government, both parties should do self-introspection, as the SP, BSP regimes were marked by atrocities on the poor and the Dalits.”

Notably, with BJP fighting under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have stood up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls.

Meanwhile, talking about BJP's strategy ahead of the five state elections, PM Modi directed all cabinet ministers to prioritise projects in the poll-bound states, reported sources. As per the PM's instructions, all the ministries of the government are holding meetings daily, said sources. A list of development works is being prepared from all states with special emphasis to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 05:00 PM IST