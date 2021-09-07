Uttar Pradesh government eases COVID-19 curbs as cases in state decline

Lucknow: The COVID-19 havoc in Uttar Pradesh has almost been tamed with nearly two-third of districts having no fresh cases. Seeing a decline in the number of cases and improved situation, the UP government has further eased curbs in the state. The night curfew in UP will now be implemented from 11 pm to 6 am in the morning. Earlier the state government had scrapped weekend lockdown in August.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while presiding over a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday said that now fresh COVID-19 cases have been found in 59 districts of the state. However, in 28 districts there are no cases of the COVID-19 left. Seeing this improvement the night curfew timing has been reduced, he said. Till date 8.08 people in the state have been vaccinated which is highest among all the states in the country. The CM informed that in the last 24 hours alone 33.42 lakh people were vaccinated. In the entire UP, nearly 45 people have received the first jab so far.

In the meeting with the Chief Minister, the officials informed that 28 districts such as Aligarh, Amroha, Bagpat, Balia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Behraich, Bhadohi, Bijone, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Gazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Haroi, Hathrus, Kaushambi, Lalitpur, Mohaba, Muzxaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli, Sitapur and Sonbhadra have nil cases of covid. At present, there are only 227 active covid cases in the entire state.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that in the wake of the rise in the case of dengue and viral fever, special attention should be paid to the affected districts. He said that distribution of medicine kits be started immediately and special wards should be created to handle the situation.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:43 PM IST