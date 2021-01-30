Uttar Pradesh: 13 killed, 26 injured in two road accidents due to dense fog

Lucknow: Dense fog on highways took more lives in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. At least 13 people were killed and over 25 others were injured in two separate road accidents on Highways due to heavy fog.

In the first accident, a Mini Bus collided head on with a truck near Naanpur village on Moradabad-Agra Highway at around 8 am on Saturday. Ten passengers died on the spot while 25 others received injuries. The injured were admitted at the district hospital. Among injured, the condition of 10 persons was stated to be critical.

The District Magistrate Rakesh Singh and SSP Prabhkar Chowdhary rushed to the spot to supervise relief operations. “Those died in the accident have been identified. Majority of them belonged to villages falling under Billari Police Station,” said the SSP.

Condoling the death of ten persons, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In another accident, three persons were killed and one injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck due to dense fog on Saturday wee hours near Nagla Vishuna village on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. They were returning to Lucknow after attending a function in Agra.