 US Sees Decline In Indian Visitors: Travel Drops 8% In June 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUS Sees Decline In Indian Visitors: Travel Drops 8% In June 2025

US Sees Decline In Indian Visitors: Travel Drops 8% In June 2025

India continues to be the fourth largest source of international visitors to the US. Since Canada and Mexico share land borders with America, India ranks as the second largest overseas market after the UK, followed by Brazil in fifth place.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

New Delhi: For the first time since 2001, excluding the Covid-19 years, the number of Indians visiting the United States has fallen as 2.1 lakh Indians travelled there in June 2025, which is an 8 per cent drop compared to 2.3 lakh in the same month last year, according to the US Commerce Department’s National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO).

The downward trend seems to be continuing in July as well, with provisional data showing a 5.5 per cent decline compared to July 2024.

This slowdown is part of a broader global trend. NTTO data shows that overall international arrivals to the US also fell, with a 6.2 per cent drop in June, 7 per cent in May, 8 per cent in March, and 1.9 per cent in February.

Only January and April saw increases of 4.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Poses For Group Photo With World Leaders At SCO Summit In Tianjin - VIDEO
PM Modi Poses For Group Photo With World Leaders At SCO Summit In Tianjin - VIDEO
'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On Retirement
'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On Retirement
'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At Mumbai Event— VIDEO
'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At Mumbai Event— VIDEO
Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh
Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh

India continues to be the fourth largest source of international visitors to the US. Since Canada and Mexico share land borders with America, India ranks as the second largest overseas market after the UK, followed by Brazil in fifth place.

Read Also
Zelenskyy Tells PM Modi India ‘Ready To Deliver Signal’ Before Key Meeting With Putin At SCO...
article-image

Together, these five countries contributed nearly 60 per cent of all international arrivals to the US in June.

Traditionally, Indian travellers to the US include students, business professionals, and those visiting friends and relatives.

Leisure travel to America has always been less popular compared to destinations like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The current slowdown is being seen most clearly among students, though experts believe that business and family visits could also be affected if visa delays and constraints continue.

The Indian diaspora in the US is strong, with over 50 lakh people, which has generally ensured a steady flow of travel.

In fact, NTTO data shows that every June since 2001 had recorded higher numbers than the year before -- until now.

Read Also
The Third Eye: US President Donald Trump’s Initiative For Ending Russia-Ukraine ‘War’ Makes...
article-image

April this year had been a positive month for Indian travellers overall, with 29 lakh people flying abroad.

The UAE was the top destination, followed by Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, and the US.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Sees Decline In Indian Visitors: Travel Drops 8% In June 2025

US Sees Decline In Indian Visitors: Travel Drops 8% In June 2025

Congress Alleges 89 Lakh Complaints On Bihar Voter Rolls Rejected By Election Commission - VIDEO

Congress Alleges 89 Lakh Complaints On Bihar Voter Rolls Rejected By Election Commission - VIDEO

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Refutes Allegations Of Duplicate Voters In Draft Rolls, Calls Report...

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Refutes Allegations Of Duplicate Voters In Draft Rolls, Calls Report...

Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah

Home Minister Amit Shah Visiting Jammu & Kashmir Solely To Assess Flood Damage: CM Omar Abdullah

Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years

Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years