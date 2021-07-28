US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets PM Narendra Modi; announces USD 25 million aid to support India's COVID-19 vaccination process

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic hit both the US and India very hard, Blinken said: "We remember with gratitude and will not forget the aid and assistance India provided to us early in the pandemic. I am proud we could return the gesture to India." Jaishankar said India has acknowledged the US efforts to keep the vaccine raw material supply chain open.

"We discussed the need for global availability of affordable vaccines. We hope the US would take a sympathetic view of Indian travellers," Jaishankar said adding that they will continue to work together on vaccine availability and production.

Jaishankar and Blinken discussed a wide range of issues including Afghanistan during the meeting.

"India and US share a strong interest in peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. As a credible partner in the region, India has and will continue to make a vital contribution to Afghanistan's stability and development," Blinken said.

He assured that the US and India will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people. "We will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people and support regional stability after the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country (Afghanistan)," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)