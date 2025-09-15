 US-India Trade Talks Resume as Tensions Thaw: Trump Aid Navarro Says India 'Coming To Table'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUS-India Trade Talks Resume as Tensions Thaw: Trump Aid Navarro Says India 'Coming To Table'

US-India Trade Talks Resume as Tensions Thaw: Trump Aid Navarro Says India 'Coming To Table'

Navarro has been particularly critical of India's trade policies, labeling the country the "Maharajah of tariffs" and claiming it maintains the highest tariffs against US goods among major economies.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

US-India trade relations show signs of improvement as negotiations resume this week, following months of escalating tensions over tariffs and trade practices.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro indicated that India is now "coming to the table" for discussions, with talks scheduled for Tuesday in New Delhi. US trade representative Brendan Lynch will conduct a one-day visit to facilitate these "fast-track" negotiations, according to India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal.

The talks follow a period of significant strain after President Trump imposed punitive tariffs on Indian exports, causing shipments to plummet to nine-month lows in August. Washington doubled tariffs to 50% last month, primarily citing India's continued purchases of Russian crude oil despite the Ukraine conflict.

Read Also
US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch Arrives In India As Trade Talks Resume On Pending Issues
article-image

Navarro has been particularly critical of India's trade policies, labeling the country the "Maharajah of tariffs" and claiming it maintains the highest tariffs against US goods among major economies. He also criticised India's increased Russian oil imports since the Ukraine invasion, arguing it constitutes "profiteering" that ultimately costs American taxpayers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Santacruz Observatory Records 120% Of Annual Rainfall, Heavy Rain Alerts Continue; VIDEO
Mumbai Rains: Santacruz Observatory Records 120% Of Annual Rainfall, Heavy Rain Alerts Continue; VIDEO
DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy
DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh Foreign Currency
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹49.16 Crore, 68 Exotic Animals And ₹16 Lakh Foreign Currency
BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections

Despite these tensions, diplomatic relations appear to be warming. Trump recently praised Prime Minister Modi as a "great Prime Minister," expressing lasting friendship. Modi reciprocated these sentiments, suggesting both leaders are seeking to reset their trade relationship through constructive dialogue rather than continued escalation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Reports 67 Cases of Fatal Brain Infection This Year, 18 Dead

Kerala Reports 67 Cases of Fatal Brain Infection This Year, 18 Dead

DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy

DVVNL To Power 392 Offices In Uttar Pradesh With Solar Energy

BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections

BJP Plans Intensive Voter List Revision Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections

Ghazipur Lathicharge: Kalraj Mishra Seeks Justice For Victims, Yogi Adityanath Promises Stern Action

Ghazipur Lathicharge: Kalraj Mishra Seeks Justice For Victims, Yogi Adityanath Promises Stern Action

US-India Trade Talks Resume as Tensions Thaw: Trump Aid Navarro Says India 'Coming To Table'

US-India Trade Talks Resume as Tensions Thaw: Trump Aid Navarro Says India 'Coming To Table'