 US Congress Clears Jet Engine Deal
The deal includes “unprecedented technology transfer, manufacturing of jet engines in India and licensing arrangements”, according to sources.

Shankar RajUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
US Congress Clears Jet Engine Deal

Washington: In a major boost to India’s growing capabilities, the US Congress has cleared a historic deal to jointly make jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The deal, under which GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited would jointly manufacture fighter jet engines for the IAF, was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US in June.

Technology transfer

The deal includes “unprecedented technology transfer, manufacturing of jet engines in India and licensing arrangements”, according to sources. The pact entails the joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, under the Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 programme.

Under the agreement, GE Aerospace will transfer 80 per cent of its technology to India for the production of F414 fighter jet engines, which are renowned for their reliability and performance. This technology transfer will enhance the operational performance of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MKII.

Partnership to be game-changer

The deal also includes the co-production of 99 jet engines, which will cost less because of the technology transfer. The partnership is considered a “big game changer” as it forms the basis for future indigenous engines that will power military jets.

GE Aerospace, which has been working with India for more than four decades, will also get a boost to its facilities here, including providing engines, avionics, services, engineering, manufacturing, and local sourcing.

The US giant has previously said it would continue to collaborate with the Indian government on the AMCA Mk2 engine programme.

