Goa: GSL inks MoUs with leading companies at Aero-India Expo

The Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) signed 10 MoUs with leading public and private firms during the biggest-ever show Aero-India 2023 was organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence from February 13-17 at Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day event, which saw the participation of 811 exhibitors and unprecedented participation of 98 countries, Defence Ministers of 32 countries and CEOs of 73 global and Indian Defence Manufacturers.

A delegation from GSL led by CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay attended this event in Bengaluru.

The major milestone of this edition of Aero-India was the signing of MoUs worth Rs 80,000 crore. During the Bandhan ceremony held on February 15 and presided over by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, GSL signed 10 MOUs with leading Public/Private firms in line with the government’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World’.

The aim of these MoUs is to build indigenous capability in specialized fields of Electronics, Pneumatics, Commercial Shipbuilding & Exports etc., which will further boost the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

These MOUs forged a partnership with major firms like electronics behemoth BEL, Maritime Monitoring Group AS, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Maritronics India Pvt Ltd, Smart Engineering & Design Solutions, Brolich Marine Electronic Engineering, Electro-Pneumatics & Hydraulics (India) Pvt Ltd, PT Aaron Jaya Internasional, Indonesia etc in the field of niche technologies and for promoting exports.

