'US and India united to defend its citizens from radical Islamic terrorism': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump arrived at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium to address the huge gathering ‘Namaste Trump’ event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present.
Addressing over a lakh people at the stadium, Trump said that India and the United States are united in defending its citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.
"The United States and India are firmly united in our iron-clad resolve to defend our citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Both of our countries have been hurt by the pain and turmoil of terrorism and that terrorism brings," he said while addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium here.
The US President also said that his administration has taken a tough stand against the Islamic State (ISIS), and asserted that their caliphate is "100 per cent destroyed".
"Under my administration, we unleashed the full power of the American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100 per cent destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead," Trump said amid cheers from the crowd.
The US President also hailed his strong border controls. "Every nation has the right to control and secure its borders. The United States and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists and fight their ideology," Trump said.
He stressed that his administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terrorists and terror groups "that operate on the Pakistan border". "We are beginning to see signs of big progress," Trump added.
Trump also spoke on PM Modi's humble beginnings of starting out as 'tea wallah'. He said, "We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough. India a miracle of democracy."
PM Modi called he called Trump "my friend, India's friend". "There is so much that we share: Values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges, hopes and aspirations," Modi said.
(With inputs from Agencies)
