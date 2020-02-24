NamasteyTrump: Best memes and jokes on US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday noon ahead of the 'Namastey Trump' event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump with a warm hug as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.
Trump is slated to address the 'Namastey Trump' event at Motera Stadium in the city. He will later visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before departing for Delhi.
Trump's India visit sparked and will continue to spark memes and jokes on social media. Here are the best memes and jokes:
About one lakh people assembled to witness 'Namste Trump' mega event at Motera cricket stadium, danced on Bollywood, Gujarati songs being performed by various artists.
Garba gained momentum at the world's largest cricket stadium which is ready to host US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who arrived at the Ahmedabad Airport on Monday noon.
Famous Gujarati singers Kinjal Dave, a 19-year-old artist, earned applause in the realm of Gujarati pop-folk music along with Geeta Rabari, Kirtidan Gadhvi and many more.
"O meri jami, mehboob meri, teri mitti me mili jawaan" song performed by Rabari excited the enthusiastic crowd from across Gujarat that include students, teachers, villagers, farmers and almost from every section of the society.
(With inputs from Agencies)
