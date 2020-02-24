NamasteyTrump: Best memes and jokes on US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday noon ahead of the 'Namastey Trump' event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump with a warm hug as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Trump is slated to address the 'Namastey Trump' event at Motera Stadium in the city. He will later visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before departing for Delhi.

Trump's India visit sparked and will continue to spark memes and jokes on social media. Here are the best memes and jokes: