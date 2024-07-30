 UPSC Coaching Centre Death: NHRC Issues Notices To Delhi Govt, Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner
According to news reports, many students had filed complaints about the water logging issue before the incident, but authorities did not take any action.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

Days after death of three students due to drowning in the flooded basement library of a coaching centre in Delhi, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took the suo motu cognizance of the reported incident.

The NHRC on Tuesday, issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, the Police Commissioner and the MCD Commissioner asking for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

The action from NHRC comes 3 days after 3 UPSC aspirants drowned to death in the flooded basement library of a prominent civil services coaching centre in Delhi on 27th July.

In a statement released by the Commission, it said, "Commission has observed that the contents of the news report indicate negligence on the part of the authorities concerned. It has been noted that a few days back reportedly in another incident of authorities’ negligence a civil services aspirant died due to electrocution while crossing a waterlogged street of which it had taken suo motu cognizance. Therefore, the Government of NCT of Delhi, Municipal Corporation as well as the law enforcement agencies cannot escape their liability. Accordingly, notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, the Commissioner of Police and the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation to submit a detailed report in the matter within two weeks."

According to release, the Delhi Chief Secretary has also been asked to get a thorough survey done to know the exact number of such institutes and coaching centres running in violation of the prescribed norms across Delhi.

