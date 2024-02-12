UP: Youtuber, Aide Held After Releasing Video Of Hospital Allegedly Selling Blood Bag For ₹6,000 In Mirzapur (Watch)

X

A Youtuber, Suraj Dubey, along with one more person were booked after they released an investigative report, showing how a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has been selling blood at an inflated rate of Rs 6,000 per bag. To bring the culprits under the radar, Dubey reported the incident to police, however, in a surprising turn of events an FIR was registered against the duo who reported the alleged wrongdoing.

In the purported footage of the incident posted on X, a hospital staff member, while counting cash, can be heard saying that Dubey and his aide are lucky to get the blood even for Rs 6,000 as people at other places are paying up to Rs one lakh for the same.

Soon after counting the cash the man from the hospital can be seen giving Dubey the blood packet and asking him to keep it inside his pocket and leave. As Dubey and his aide do not leave, soon they all get engaged into a moving conversation about how poor people will be able to buy blood if it has been priced so high. The man behind the counter, in his defense, says rates are high because it is expensive to store blood in such facilities.

In UP's Mirzapur, a YouTuber Sanjay Dubey did a report on blood being allegedly sold at inflated prices at a blood bank in a private hospital. He reportedly gave complaint to police. However, an FIR was registered against two people including YouTuber Dubey. Both were arrested.

The footage is allegedly from Mirzapur’s Krishna Hospital Blood Bank.

As per reports, an FIR under IPC sections 384 and 500 were registered against Youtube Dubey and his aide Chandan Dubey over a complaint by the management which alleged that the report has been released to extort money from the hospital. Soon after the complaint by the management, police arrested Dubey and his aide.