UP News: 4-Day-Old Girl's Thumb Chopped Off During Delivery In Mirzapur, Hospital Authorities Stick Tape To Refix It (VIDEO)

4-Day-Old Girl's Thumb Chopped Off During Delivery

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident of medical negligence that came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur a 4-day-old newborn girl was treated very poorly by the doctors. The incident occurred at the Mother and Child Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. The family members of the newborn girl said that they pleaded the doctors for treatment when her thumb was cut due to the negligence of the doctors during the delivery of the baby.

Girl injured during delivery

The family members of the four-day-old newborn girl child said that the girl was injured during the delivery by hospital authorities. They took the girl for the treatment of the injury. The girl's thumb was cut during the delivery of the girl. The nurses ate the hospital sticked a tape to the thumb and asked the family members to take the child home.

Doctors behaved improperly

However, when the injury was not healed the family member took the girl to the hospital again. The doctors at the hospital behaved badly with the members who took her to the hospital. The father of the newborn child said that the hospital authorities pushed him away when he asked for the treatement of the girl child.

Tied tape to thumb

The hospital staff while treating the injury to the newborn girl child only tied a tape around her thumb which was cut. This is a terrible incident of medical negligence by the hospital authorities. The images of the injury to the girl is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the image that the cut to thumb of the girl is deep. The treatment should have been proper but the hospital authorities only sticked a tape to the thumb and asked the family members to take the newborn with them.

In a video, the man who is said to be the grandfather of the four days old newborn girl child is narrating the ordeal that he went through in the hospital. He said that they pleaded the doctor for proper treatment of the child but the doctor just pushed him away and passed. He also said that even animals are treated better than this.

Action needed

Government should take proper action against such doctors to curb such incidents of medical negligence in the country. However, the administration has turned a blind eye to these incidents.

