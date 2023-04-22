UP: Yogi govt to form commission to return properties grabbed by don Atiq Ahmed | File Photo

Lucknow: Those who lost their properties to Don Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf in the last four decades may now get justice. After the murder of both several victims have been approaching police with complaints of land grabbing.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh Government informed that very soon a commission would be formed to help victims get their grabbed properties back.

Dozens of people approach police for their land

It may be mentioned that Don Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf had grabbed large number of properties in and around Prayagraj. While the duo had forcibly grabbed lands, they also pressurized many to sell at nominal price. After the murder of Atiq and Ashraf dozens of people have come to police with such complaints.

The proposed commission would find ways as to how the grabbed land could be returned legally.

In the investigation of SIT it has been found that Atiq was trying to change the demography of few localities in his assembly segment by relocating people forcefully. People of a particular community were forced to sell their houses at cheaper rates.

SIT has also gathered information about assets of Atiq in Delhi, Noida and Mumbai. He was said to have residential and commercial complexes in Shaheen bagh, Zakir Nagar and Noor Nagar in Delhi.