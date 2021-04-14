UP: Yogi Adityanath govt increasing capacity of cremation ground instead of making COVID beds available, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for increasing the capacity at the cremation grounds instead of making available more Covid beds in the hospitals.

After holding a virtual emergency meeting with senior UPCC leaders, Priyanka said in a statement that the situation in Uttar Pradesh is "explosive" after the second surge of coronavirus hit the state hard.

“The state government is reacting to the situation in the most inhuman way. Instead of making available more beds and medical facilities to infected patients in hospitals, it was constructing more sheds at cremation grounds,” she alleged.

She alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government was not only fudging figures but playing with the lives of the people of the state. “People are dying without getting any treatment. There are no beds in hospitals, life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders are in short supply. People are dying without getting any treatment. State and its people are facing a pathetic situation due to the failure of Yogi Adityanath government to control the coronavirus,” she alleged.

Priyanka assured people of the state that the Congress party will fight for their rights to live and will offer any help sought. She directed senior party leaders to check medical facilities available in hospitals and launch an awareness drive for people to follow Covid-19 protocols.

The virtual meeting was attended by the UPCC Chairman Ajay Kumar Lallu, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, ex-Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari and others.