 UP: Woman Flung Several Feet In Air After Being Hit By Speeding Car While Returning Home In Amroha; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
A woman was hit by a speeding car on National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Tuesday

Updated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a woman, while returning home after dumping garbage, was hit by a speeding car on National Highway 9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Tuesday. 

The hit-and-run case was captured on CCTV. In the video which surfaced on X, it can be seen that the impact of the collision was so hard that the woman flung several feet in the air before hitting the concrete surface. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, soon after the incident, the woman was taken to the hospital by locals from where she was referred to another hospital in critical condition. 

Currently, she is at a private hospital in Moradabad where she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police are searching for the driver who did not stop after hitting the woman and fled the spot.

The police have registered a case and a team has been formed to nab the accused.

Man dies in bus accident in Bareilly    

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured when a private bus taking them from Delhi to Lakhimpur Kheri hit a tree in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The driver of the private double-decker bus lost control of the vehicle near Fatehganj West early on Tuesday and crashed it into a tree, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the district hospital.

Ghanshyam, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri who worked in a private company in Ghaziabad, died in the accident, he added.

The bus owner is being investigated and the police are trying to ascertain if the vehicle had a valid permit.

