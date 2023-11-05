UP: Woman Consumes Poison Outside Police Station After Husband Seeks Divorce In Meerut; Visuals Surface

Woman Consumes Poison Outside Police Station After Husband Seeks Divorce In Meerut | Twitter

Meerut: The incidents of attempting to kill self over police inaction are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Another such incident came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where a woman consumed poisonous substance at the doorstep of the police station. There was a commotion in the premises after the woman consumed a poisonous substance and the police department acted swiftly due to which the woman was admitted to the hospital on time and saved. The woman was angry as her husband left her.

The police took the woman to a nearby hospital

The incident occurred on Thursday (November 2) when the woman arrived at the police station and consumed a poisonous substance and fell on the ground outside the gate. The police officials present at the spot came into action and took the woman to a nearby hospital and admitted her. The woman is receiving treatment at the hospital. A case was registered in connection with the matter at the Lohiyanagar Police Station.

The woman was upset as her husband left her

The police said that the woman was upset as her husband left her. The police also said that the woman had earlier also came to the police station complaining aboutn her husband that he does not want to live with her. The families of the woman and the husband have earlier tried to pacify and attempted to keep them together, but they also failed as the husband was not ready to stay with the woman.

They have been married for eight years

The family members say that they have been married for eight years and the husband now do not want to live with the woman for reasons unknown. The police also said that the husband wants to divorce her. The police contacted the relatives of the woman and the husband in connection with the matter. The police is also trying to contact the husband of the woman and pacify the matter.

Rape survivor along with her family attempted self-immolation

Earlier, a rape survivor along with her family attempted self-immolation during a grievance redressal programme in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday (November 4). The woman and her family reached the 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' in Sardhana with inflammable substance in the hand of the woman, the woman poured it on herself. The incident was caught on camera and it can be seen in the video that the woman was rescued by the police officials present at the spot.

The situation is alarming

The government should take action as the situation is alarming due to the rise in the number of such cases. The victims should get justice and police should take swift and appropriate actions in cases pertaining to such victims. They should not be forced to take such steps to force the government and the administration for action into their concerned matters.

उपरोक्त महिला का पति उसको छोड़कर चला गया है। पूर्व में भी घर वालों के द्वारा पति और पत्नी को एक साथ रखने के 4-5 बार प्रयास कराया गया था। घरवालों से संपर्क किया जा रहा है। दोनों की शादी को 8 वर्ष हो चुके हैं जिसमें कि पति अपनी पत्नी के साथ नहीं रहना चाहता है और तलाक देना चाहता है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) November 2, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)