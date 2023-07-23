UP: Unrest After Stone Pelting At Kanwariyas In Bareilly; Heavy Police Deployment To Maintain Peace (Watch)

Twitter

People from the Muslim community pelted stones at Kanwariyas in UP’s Bareilly on Sunday after a dispute over exiting the road near Shah Noori Masjid.

As per news reports, a group of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) were on their way to collect water from Gusai Gautiya in Jogi Nawada area of Bareilly. While passing by Shah Noori Masjid, people from another community threw stones at them from rooftops. This caused injuries to more than a dozen Kanwariyas.

Heavy police deployment in the area

The local police, including SP City Rahul Bhati, CO Ashish Pratap Singh, and Inspector Baradari, along with officers from five police stations, quickly arrived at the scene upon receiving the information. They cordoned off the area to maintain order and ensure everyone's safety. However, the people from the other community have gathered on the road and are preventing the Kanwariyas from proceeding further.

During the incident, as per reports, around 50-60 people were involved in pelting stones at the Kanwariyas. The temple usually sees thousands of Kanwariyas every Monday of Sawan, and preparations were underway for the special Jalabhishek ritual on the upcoming third Monday. However, the incident has disrupted the peaceful atmosphere in the area.