UP Tragedy: 8-Yr-Old Boy Collapses & Dies While Playing At Firozabad School; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces |

UP: In a tragic incident that occurred at a local school in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, a class two student who suddenly collapsed while playing during the school interval, later died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, March 9. The deceased, Chandrakant, an 8-year-old boy hailing from Himayunpur, was a student at Hans Vahini School.

CCTV Captures Sudden Demise

On a routine Saturday, during the lunch break at noon, Chandrakant, like his peers, ventured outdoors for some playtime. Caught on CCTV, the footage shows a carefree scene at the school premises as children engage in various games. Suddenly, Chandrakant is seen running before stumbling and collapsing unexpectedly.

8 साल का चंद्रकांत स्कूल इंटरवल में खेलने निकला। अचानक जमीन पर गिरा और मौत हो गई।



📍फिरोजाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/PkDz1sCw9h — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 9, 2024

As soon as he falls, concerned classmates rush to his aid, attempting to help him up, but to no avail. The commotion reportedly caught the attention of teachers, signalling something grave had occurred.

Chandrakant was immediately rushed to a nearby medical college. However, hopes of his revival were shattered as doctors pronounce him dead upon arrival. Initial suspicions pointed to a possible heart attack, that must have claimed the poor child's life.

The news of Chandrakant's untimely demise spread rapidly, plunging his family into shock and disbelief. According to reports, his uncle, Pramod Kumar, received a call from the school, informing him of the sudden demise of Chandrakant.

Possibility Of Heart Attack Emerges

School officials, who recounted the distressing scene, informed the family that Chandrakant had seemingly normal participation in the outdoor activities before the abrupt collapse. The possibility of a heart attack emerged as a probable explanation, supported by the CCTV footage capturing the sequence of events.

Chandrakant's body was sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of the death. A lot of questions loom over the circumstances surrounding Chandrakant's death. The absence of physical harm on his body adds to the mystery, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the matter. However, the medical report after the post-mortem is awaited to shed light on the cause of death.