Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Boy Collapses & Dies While Dancing At Brother's Wedding; Video Goes Viral

In a now viral video on X, a joyous wedding celebration took a drastic turn when a 15 year old collapsed and died on the dance floor of the wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. The teenage boy was the younger brother of the groom. The incident, which occurred while Sudhir was dancing to the beats of the DJ is now widely circulated on internet.

Details of Sudhir's sudden collapse are still unclear behind the teenagers death. The video captures the shocking moment where Sudhir can be seen dancing lively and abruptly collapsing on the dance floor, onlookers in the video rush to help the deceased.

दूल्हे का छोटा भाई सुधीर DJ पर नाच रहा था। अचानक गिरा और मौत हो गई। उम्र सिर्फ 15 साल थी।



Journalist Dies Of Heart Attack

Tragedy struck in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when a ANI reporter lost his life after a fatal heart- attack while working on filed on Thursday .The deceased is identified as Ravi Gupta, and was a long-time member of Asian News International (ANI), suffered a fatal heart attack during his assignment, according to media reports.

63- Year-Old Tourist Suffers Heart Attack

A tourist from Maharashtra suffered a heart attack and died in Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, February 29. The deceased tourist has been identified as 63-year-old Manohar Motiram Rajani. Reports said Rajani suffered a heart attack while enjoying a snow bike ride in Sonamarg hill station.

Rajani was taking snow bike ride at Thajiwas glacier when he fell unconscious reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Sonamarg where doctors declared him dead on arrival.