 Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Boy Collapses & Dies While Dancing At Brother's Wedding; Video Goes Viral
Sudhir, the groom's brother was dancing lively to the DJ music and abruptly collapsing on the dance floor

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
article-image

In a now viral video on X, a joyous wedding celebration took a drastic turn when a 15 year old collapsed and died on the dance floor of the wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. The teenage boy was the younger brother of the groom. The incident, which occurred while Sudhir was dancing to the beats of the DJ is now widely circulated on internet.

Details of Sudhir's sudden collapse are still unclear behind the teenagers death. The video captures the shocking moment where Sudhir can be seen dancing lively and abruptly collapsing on the dance floor, onlookers in the video rush to help the deceased.

Read Also
Read Also
