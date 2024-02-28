 Silent Heart Attack: All About The Health Cause That Is Killing People In Recent Times
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSilent Heart Attack: All About The Health Cause That Is Killing People In Recent Times

Silent Heart Attack: All About The Health Cause That Is Killing People In Recent Times

Silent heart attacks have led to the death of many people in the recent past, including three people succumbing to it in Indore in a single day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

Silent heart attacks have led to the death of many people in the recent past, including three people succumbing to it in Indore in a single day. Shockingly, a report by the University of Utah Health states that every 43 seconds, someone suffers a heart attack in the US and half of them go through a silent one.

Asymptomatic

The type of heart attack gets its name due to its nature which is characterised by unnoticeable symptoms. Typical symptoms associated with heart attacks such as painful breathing or heaviness in the chest region are mostly absent in such cases.

In short, a silent heart attack is quite asymptomatic and thus is medically known as a silent myocardial infarction (SMI) or silent ischemia.

Read Also
Indore: 'Silent Heart Attack' Kills Three In A Day
article-image

Health checkup

While it may sound scary and concerning, it is comforting to know that most cases of silent heart attacks are mild and can be identified with regular health checkups at good healthcare facilities.

Silent heart attacks are often diagnosed incidentally during routine medical exams or through diagnostic tests such as electrocardiograms (ECG or EKG), echocardiograms, or cardiac imaging studies. Blood tests may also reveal markers of heart muscle damage, such as elevated levels of cardiac enzymes.

Care

Prevention strategies can be adopted for heart attacks with a controlled plan of exercise, diet, and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, treatment may include medications to manage risk factors and prevent further heart damage, as well as interventions such as angioplasty or stent placement in cases of significant coronary artery blockage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silent Heart Attack: All About The Health Cause That Is Killing People In Recent Times

Silent Heart Attack: All About The Health Cause That Is Killing People In Recent Times

Christian Baby Girl Names Starting With 'B': Meaning, Qualities And More

Christian Baby Girl Names Starting With 'B': Meaning, Qualities And More

Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With B: Meaning, Qualities & More

Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With B: Meaning, Qualities & More

'Vantara Project' By 'Reliance Industries & Foundation' Is A Spiritual Gush Of Green Activism

'Vantara Project' By 'Reliance Industries & Foundation' Is A Spiritual Gush Of Green Activism

Belly Fat Workout: Fitness Mantra For A Flat Tummy Within 9 Days

Belly Fat Workout: Fitness Mantra For A Flat Tummy Within 9 Days