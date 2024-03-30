UP Tragedy: 3 Children & Mother Die After Gas Cylinder Explodes In Their House In Deoria

Kolkata: 3 School Children Severely Injured In Explosion In Gangarampur | Pixabay

In a horrific incident that was reported in Dumri village of Bhaluani in Barhaj tehsil area of ​​Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, four people in the same family died after a gas cylinder caught fire on Saturday March 30. The incident took place when tea was being prepared in the house at around 5 am.

Shivshankar Gupt is a resident of Dumri who runs a stall of breakfats snacks and tea. He was following his daily routine. He was getting ready to leave his house for his work. His wife Aarti Devi was making tea in the kitchen when gas cylinder suddenly caught fire. The cylinder burst into flames due to which, Shivshankar Gupta's wife Aarti Devi (42), daughter Aanchal (14), Srishti (11), son Kundan (12) died on the spot.

Local reports said that the police were immediately informed and police team along with forensic teams reached the spot immediately. A huge crowd gathered around the spot after the horrific incident took place. There no clarity yet on the well being of Shivshankar Gupt who was leaving for work when the mishap took place.

Investigation underway

Police have launched the investigation, and prima facie it is believed to be an accident. However, since there is no clear information yet on the condition of Shivshankar Gupt, massive speculations are being discussed in the air over a possibility of foul play.

A few days ago, a similar incident was reported in Rajasthan. In a shocking incident, a couple and their three children were burnt to death when a cylinder caught fire while cooking in Jaipur on Thursday morning. According to the police, the cylinder and stove were kept at the gate of the room, hence no one could come out.