UP to have charging stations for EV in every city, Govt to give free land

File/ Representative image

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh would provide facility of charging stations for battery operated vehicles in all the cities. The state government has asked the urban development department to make arrangements for charging stations in every city. The department has finalized the process of giving land to the service providers for setting up e-charging stations.

In the first phase, the state government would begin setting up charging stations in the cities selected under the smart city mission. The UP Government has decided to provide such institutions free of cost land on lease basis who intend to set up charging stations. The lease term would be for 10 years and service providers are to be selected through open tender. The institutions who provide charging facilities at minimum cost would be given preference in giving land. The state government would work with institutions on a revenue sharing basis also.

According to the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Amrit Abhijaat, this scheme would be first implemented in all the 17 municipal corporations under the Central Electric Mobility Plan (CMEP). All these municipal corporations come under the smart city mission. Besides these the charging stations would be set up in other local bodies that have been declared smart cities. The department has already constituted a special working group for the development of charging infrastructure.

Earlier the UP Government had allowed all the oil companies to set up e-charging stations at their filling stations in the entire state. According to the officials of the urban development department there are fewer charging stations in the state compared to the number of EVs and this number is rising every day. Besides the present charging stations provide service at higher rates which needs to be lowered. To make charging available for every EV owner at minimum cost the state government has decided to provide land free.

Read Also Western Railway installs Electric Vehicle (EV) charging facility at Vadodara Station