Western Railway installs Electric Vehicle (EV) charging facility at Vadodara Station

Taking forward the commitment of Energy Saving & Environment Conservation, Western Railway is working on a mission mode towards de-carbonization and generation of green energy. In this direction, WR has installed Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging point facilities at various railway stations to promote Green Mobility. On the same lines, WR’s Vadodara Division has taken a novel step of installing such Electric Vehicle charging facility at Vadodara railway station under Non Fare Revenue (NFR) contract.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, aiming towards Energy Conservation & Environment Preservation, Western Railway is adopting several initiatives which helps to curb pollution as well as reduce carbon emissions. An Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Facility has been installed at Vadodara Railway station under Non Fare Revenue (NFR) contract. It will generate revenue of approx. Rs. 35 lakhs during the contract period. It is worth mentioning that this EV charging facility is a first-of-its-kind of EV with a set up at par with petrol pumps and have been provided with drinking water & washroom facilities for the users. The facility can charge 10 electric vehicles simultaneously.

Thakur further stated that this is the 8th railway station in Vadodara Division to be equipped with the EV charging facility, thereby, giving a boost to the government's vision of building EV ecosystem. On Vadodara Division, such facility is also available at Makarpura, Utran, Dabhoi, Karamsad, Kharsaliya, Ranoli & Modasa and more are under planning stage.